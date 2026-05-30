Il Consolato di San Marino nel Regno Unito apre un Libro delle condoglianze online

The Consulate of the Republic of San Marino in the United Kingdom informs the public that, following the passing of Dr Mariella Mularoni, Secretary of State for Health and Social Security, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, the Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino have declared a National Day of Mourning for Monday, 1 June 2026, pursuant to Regential Decree No. 75 of 29 May 2026.

Dr Mariella Mularoni devoted many years of distinguished service to the Republic and its institutions, including serving as Captain Regent, the highest office of the State.

In accordance with the provisions of the Decree:

The flag of the Republic of San Marino will be flown at half-mast throughout the day.

A minute of silence will be observed at 9:00 a.m.

Consular administrative and institutional activities will be suspended from 2:00 p.m.

A Book of Condolence ha been opened online those wishing to express their sympathy and pay tribute to Dr Mularoni's memory.

Messages of condolence may also be sent by email to the Consulate and will be recorded accordingly.

The Consulate joins the people and institutions of the Republic of San Marino in mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and extends its deepest condolences to Dr Mularoni's family, friends, and colleagues.

---



The Consulate of the Republic of San Marino in the United Kingdom invites members of the public, representatives of diplomatic missions, friends of the Republic, and all those who wish to honour the memory of Dr Mariella Mularoni to leave a message in the Online Book of Condolence. Messages of sympathy and remembrance may be recorded by clicking the link below: Sign the Online Book of condoliances We thank all those who wish to join us in paying tribute to Dr Mariella Mularoni’s life of public service and dedication to the Republic of San Marino. https://mariellamularoni.muchloved.com



Consulate of the Republic of San Marino in the United Kingdom











