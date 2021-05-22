EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2021 Martin Österdahl risponde alla protesta formale di San Marino L'Executive Supervisor EBU condivide con il Direttore di San Marino Rtv Carlo Romeo che la sicurezza degli artisti debba venire prima di tutto

Martin Österdahl risponde alla protesta formale di San Marino.

L'Executive Supervisor EBU Martin Österdahl ha risposto alla protesta formale presentata da San Marino per i problemi tecnici verificatisi ieri sera sul palco durante la prova di Senhit, Flo Rida e i ballerini, valevole per la giuria. Österdahl ha assicurato che la protesta viene considerata molto seriamente dall'organizzazione e condivide con il Direttore di San Marino Rtv Carlo Romeo che la sicurezza degli artisti debba venire prima di tutto. L'Executive Supervisor dell'Eurovision afferma che il problema segnalato da San Marino è stato preso in carico con la massima priorità. Assicura inoltre che vigilerà attentamente durante la prova del pomeriggio e anche questa sera nel corso della finale in diretta tv. “Spero e credo – conclude Österdahl, rivolgendosi al Direttore di Rtv – che il problema verrà risolto e auguro a Te e ai tuoi artisti buona fortuna per la grande finale di questa sera”.

[Banner_Google_ADS]

Il comunicato congiunto della San Marino Rtv e dello Staff di Senhit

Nella tarda nottata di ieri, il Direttore di San Marino RTV ha inoltrato formale protesta al Supervisore Esecutivo dell'Eurovision Song Contest Martin Österdahl per i problemi tecnici avvenuti durante la prova della giuria. Martin Österdahl ha questa mattina presentato le sue scuse alla San Marino RTV e dato garanzia che gli artisti e la performance verranno tutelate al massimo grado. A questo riguardo, lo staff di Senhit dichiara: Ieri sera, durante la prova della finale di Eurovision sulla base della quale le giurie hanno emesso il proprio verdetto, nel corso dell’esibizione della squadra rappresentante la Repubblica di San Marino si è verificato un fatto gravissimo che ha messo seriamente in pericolo l’incolumità fisica di Senhit e dei ballerini che, insieme al notissimo rapper americano FloRida, l’accompagnavano sul palco. > La pedana rotante sulla quale gli artisti si stavano esibendo non è stata fermata dall”addetto al momento previsto, costringendoli a saltare a terra dalla pedana in movimento a forte velocità. Poiché la pedana stessa è di fatto una lastra di metallo lunga sei metri che ruota rapidamente, sollevata di alcune decine di centimetri da terra, scenderne mentre è in movimento comporta gli intuibili rischi, inclusa la possibilità di venire, una volta a terra, colpiti e trascinati dalla pedana in movimento. > Ovviamente, cosa naturalmente meno importante rispetto al rischio corso dagli artisti ma comunque rilevante considerata l’importanza dell’esibizione, la stessa è risultata pesantemente penalizzata dall’accaduto, sia per l’impossibilità per gli artisti di eseguire le coreografie previste sia per la perdita di concentrazione che ha inevitabilmente comportato. Fra l’altro, la pedana rotante era anche stata fatta partire in ritardo, con la conseguenza che tutte le previste inquadrature risultavano falsate (in altri termini, quando avrebbe dovuto essere inquadrato il viso risultava invece la schiena, eccetera). > Nonostante questo Senhit, FloRida e i ballerini hanno pienamente onorato la massima “lo show must go on”, portando a termine come potevano un’esibizione comunque apprezzata dal pubblico (non si sa quanto dalle giurie, che hanno comunque votato senza essere state informate dell’accaduto). > A fronte della gravità di quanto successo la produzione degli artisti e la TV della Repubblica di San Marino hanno offerto loro la disponibilità a ritirare la squadra dalla competizione, ritenendo ovviamente la loro incolumità fisica più importante della competizione stessa, ma per rispetto del pubblico gli artisti hanno declinato questa offerta, anche a fronte della disponibilità dell’ente organizzatore, concessa a tarda notte riconoscendo l’errore, di consentire che durante le restanti esibizioni un tecnico di fiducia della squadra affianchi l’addetto dell’host broadcaster, come peraltro il partecipating broadcaster ed il direttore creativo avevano ripetutamente ed inutilmente richiesto nei mesi precedenti allo svolgimento della manifestazione.

ENGLISH VERSION

late yesterday night, the Director of San Marino RTV filed a formal protest to the Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Martin Österdahl in relation to the technical problems that occurred during the Jury Rehearsal. Martin Österdahl this morning presented his apologies to the San Marino RTV and gave a guarantee that the artists and the performance will be protected to the highest degree. At this regards, the Senhit staff states: Last night, in the rehearsal of the Eurovision Final on the basis of which the national juries issued their verdict, during the performance of the team representing San Marino, a very serious event occurred and seriously endangered physical security of Senhit and the dancers who, together with the well-known American rapper FloRida, accompanied her on stage. The rotating platform on which the artists were performing was not stopped by the attendant at the scheduled time, forcing them to jump to the ground from the platform moving at high speed. Since the platform itself is in fact a some meters long metal plate which rapidly rotates, raised a few tens of centimeters from the ground, getting off it while it is in motion involves intuitive risks, including the possibility of coming, once on the ground, hit and dragged by the moving platform. Obviously, which is of course less important than the risk taken by the artists but still relevant, considering the importance of the exhibition, the same was heavily penalized by the incident, both for the impossibility for the artists to perform the planned choreographies and for the loss of concentration that it inevitably entailed. Among other things, the rotating platform had also been started late, with the consequence that all the expected shots were distorted (in other words, when the face should have been framed, it turned out to be the back, etc.). Despite this Senhit, FloRida and the dancers have fully honored the quote "the show must go on", completing as they could a performance that was still appreciated by the public (it is not known how much by the national juries, who still voted without being informed of the incident). Given the seriousness of what happened, the production of the artists and the TV of the Republic of San Marino offered them the possibility to withdraw the team from the competition, obviously considering their physical safety more important than the competition itself, but out of respect for the public the artists have declined this offer, also due to the availability, granted late at night by the organization, recognizing the mistake, to allow a trusted technician of the team to work alongside the host broadcaster employee during the remaining performances, as indeed the participating broadcaster and the creative director had repeatedly and in vain requested in the months preceding the event".





I più letti della settimana: