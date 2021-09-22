Una voce per San Marino: al via le candidature al Festival per partecipare all'Esc

Media Evolution srl è lieta di annunciare che, in forza di contratto di sinergia tra Pubblico e Privato sia con la Segreteria di Stato per il Turismo, Poste, Cooperazione ed Expo della Repubblica di San Marino, sia con San Marino RTV, la Radiotelevisione della Repubblica di San Marino, svolgerà e organizzerà un contest-festival denominato “Una Voce Per San Marino”, la cui finalità sarà quella d’individuare un soggetto vincitore che accederà all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Coniugare la territorialità, la partecipazione di nuove proposte e la presenza di artisti già affermati: il tutto all’insegna della qualità musicale e della capacità di Una Voce per San Marino di rappresentare un trampolino di lancio nel panorama musicale internazionale.







Il Festival vedrà la partecipazione sia di concorrenti Emergenti, che di artisti Big del settore musicale, senza limitazioni di cittadinanza e di scelta della lingua nell’interpretazione del brano presentato per il concorso. Dal 13 al 19 dicembre 2021 e dal 5 all’11 gennaio 2022 verrà avviata a San Marino, presso il Teatro Titano, un’accademia per gli artisti “emergenti” iscritti al concorso che fungerà anche da casting preliminare, mentre nel mese di febbraio 2022 il concorso per artisti “emergenti” si concluderà con le semifinali e la finale che decreterà il nome dei nove artisti che, insieme ai big selezionati (senza alcun limite di nazionalità e lingua), si esibiranno il 19 febbraio 2022 nella finalissima, fase in cui una giuria qualificata incoronerà il vincitore. Per la Categoria Big non ci saranno selezioni, ma inviti a cura di Media Evolution. I nove Big selezionati, al pari dei concorrenti individuati dalla Finale della Categoria Emergenti, potranno scegliere liberamente il brano da interpretare alla Finalissima. La Finalissima del Festival vedrà nove artisti Emergenti e nove Big gareggiare tra loro. Una Giuria qualificata decreterà, sulla base dei meriti, liberamente e senza vincolo alcuno, il progetto Vincitore di “Una voce per San Marino”, seguito dal 2° e dal 3° classificato.



Media Evolution Srl is pleased to announce that, by virtue of a synergetic contract between the public and private sectors, both with the Ministry of Tourism, Posts, Cooperation and Expo of the Republic of San Marino, and with San Marino RTV - the Radio and Television of the Republic of San Marino - it will carry out and organize a contest-festival called “Una Voce Per San Marino”, whose purpose will be to identify a winner who will access the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. It’s a combination of territoriality, the participation of new proposals, and the presence of already established artists: all in the name of musical quality and the ability of Una Voce per San Marino to represent a trampoline in the international music scene. The Festival will be attended by both Emerging competitors and Big artists from the music sector, with no restrictions on citizenship and choice of language as far as the interpretation of the piece presented for the competition is concerned. From the 13th to the 19th December 2021 and from the 5th to the 11th January 2022, an academy for "emerging" artists enrolled in the competition will be inaugurated in San Marino, at the Titano Theater, which will also act as preliminary casting; while in February 2022 the competition for "emerging" artists will close with the semifinals and the final, which will decide the name of the nine artists who – together with the big names selected (without any limit of nationality and language), will perform on the 19th of February 2022 in the grand finale, a stage where a qualified jury will crown the winner. There will be no selections for the Big Category, however, invitations will be edited by Media Evolution. The nine Bigs selected, just as the competitors of the Emerging Category identified by the Final, will be able to freely choose the piece to be interpreted at the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale of the Festival will see nine Emerging artists and nine Big artists compete against each other. A qualified jury will proclaim freely and without any constraint, based on merits, the Winning project of "Una Voce per San Marino" followed by the 2nd and 3rd place.



Regolamento Talent (italiano)

Official Festival Regulations (English)

LA CONFERENZA DI PRESENTAZIONE























