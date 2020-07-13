È morta Kelly Preston, moglie di John Travolta
A darne l'annuncio il marito con un post Instagram. La donna combatteva con un cancro al seno
"È con un cuore molto addolorato che vi informo che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia durata due anni contro il cancro al seno". Così John Travolta ha dato notizia della morte di Kelly Preston, sulla sua pagina Instagram. La donna aveva 57 anni.
Nata il 13 ottobre 1962 alle Hawaii, Kelly Preston aveva studiato dramma e teatro all'Università della Southern California. Era diventata famosa recitando nel film Twins nel 1988 al fianco di Arnold Schwarzenegger e Danny DeVito. In seguito ha partecipato a decine di altri film e telefilm. Nella commedia romantica Jerry Maguire, del 1996, al fianco di Tom Cruise e Renee Zellweger, interpretava il ruolo dell'ex fidanzata del personaggio principale.
Si era spostata con John Travolta nel 1991. La coppia aveva tre figli, ma nel 2009 il primogenito Jett - che era autistico - è morto a soli 16 anni a causa un attacco epilettico mentre erano in vacanza alle Bahamas.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT