Leonardo DiCaprio incontra Greta Thunberg: "Insieme per il clima"

Il premio Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio, impegnato da sempre in battaglie ambientali, ha postato sul proprio profilo Instagram una foto in compagnia dell'attivista svedese Greta Thunberg, "star" della lotta contro i cambiamenti climatici.
"Greta Thunberg - scrive l'attore - è diventata una leader del nostro tempo. La storia ci giudicherà per ciò che dobbiamo garantire alle generazioni future. Spero che il messaggio di Greta sia un campanello d'allarme per i leader mondiali e che faccia capire che il tempo per non agire sia finito. È grazie a Greta e ai giovani attivisti di tutto il mondo che io sono ottimista su ciò che riserva il futuro. È stato un onore passare del tempo con lei. Lei e io ci siamo impegnati a sostenerci l'un l'altro, nella speranza di assicurare un futuro più luminoso per il nostro pianeta".
DiCaprio, con questo endorsment alla giovane attivista, ha ribadito la sua vicinanza ai giovani di #FridaysforFuture, in avvicinamento al nuovo sciopero globale del 29 novembre.
