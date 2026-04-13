Trump attacca Papa Leone: "Debole e inadatto sulla politica estera"

Duro attacco di Donald Trump contro Papa Leone, il primo Papa americano della storia. In un lungo post su Truth, il presidente ha definito il pontefice "debole sul fronte della criminalità e pessimo in politica estera".

Trump ha criticato le posizioni del Papa su diversi dossier internazionali, dall’Iran al Venezuela, sostenendo di "non volere un Papa" favorevole al possesso di armi nucleari da parte di Teheran o critico verso le azioni americane. Ha inoltre accusato Leone di ignorare le restrizioni che durante la pandemia colpirono le funzioni religiose, parlando della "paura" vissuta da chiese e fedeli.

Nel messaggio, il presidente ha rivendicato il proprio operato, affermando di agire in linea con il mandato elettorale e di aver ottenuto risultati record su sicurezza ed economia. È arrivato anche a sostenere che l’elezione del pontefice sarebbe stata favorita dalla sua presenza alla Casa Bianca: "Se io non fossi alla Casa Bianca, Leone non sarebbe in Vaticano".

Non sono mancati attacchi personali e politici, con accuse al Papa di essere vicino ad ambienti progressisti e l’invito a "smettere di assecondare la sinistra radicale" e a concentrarsi sul suo ruolo religioso.

Questo il testo su Truth:

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History. Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP













