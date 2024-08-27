TV LIVE ·
Oasis la reunion: ecco le date ufficiali dei live '25

Guarda il trailer!

di Catia Demonte
27 ago 2024
Oasis la reunion: ecco le date ufficiali dei live '25

Nelle ultime ore la domanda più ricorrente nel mondo del rock è "si riuniranno o non si riuniranno?": gli Oasis hanno annunciato ufficialmente e dato conferma ai rumors dell'ultimo periodo. Ecco le 14 date e le tappe del tour che li vedrà protagonisti nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda nel 2025: 

LUGLIO 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AGOSTO 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

I biglietti saranno in vendita da 31 agosto, 9am (UK) e 8 am (IRE).

Il trailer ufficiale:





Riproduzione riservata ©

