Oasis la reunion: ecco le date ufficiali dei live '25.

Nelle ultime ore la domanda più ricorrente nel mondo del rock è "si riuniranno o non si riuniranno?": gli Oasis hanno annunciato ufficialmente e dato conferma ai rumors dell'ultimo periodo. Ecco le 14 date e le tappe del tour che li vedrà protagonisti nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda nel 2025:
LUGLIO 2025
4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
25th - London, Wembley Stadium
26th - London, Wembley Stadium
AGOSTO 2025
2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, Croke Park
17th - Dublin, Croke Park
I biglietti saranno in vendita da 31 agosto, 9am (UK) e 8 am (IRE).
Il trailer ufficiale:
