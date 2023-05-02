Earth, Wind & Fire: "Let's Groove"

"Let's Groove" è la traccia di apertura del 13° album degli Earth, Wind & Fire pubblicato il 1 4 novembre del 1981 e intitolato " Raise! ". Il gruppo e il loro stile sono stati premiati con 20 nomination ai Grammy , aggiudicandosisene sei. A queste si aggiungono 12 nomination agli American Music Award , di cui 4 vittorie e 50 dischi d'oro e di platino ottenuti grazie alla pubblicazione di 22 album in studio e 15 live .
Gli Earth, Wind & Fire e il loro sound sono stati protagonisti degli anni '70 , ma la loro musica è andata ben oltre quel decennio tanto che il loro stile ha contaminato tantissimi musicisti in tempi successivi come Prince, Usher, Mary J.Blige e Lenny Kravitz.
Inoltre dal 2000 fanno parte della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e hanno ricevuto una stella sulla celebre Hollywood Walk of Fame di Los Angeles .
Terra, Vento e Fuoco - Facciamo Groove
TESTO "LET'S GROOVE" - CUORE, VENTO E FUOCO
Lascia che questo ritmo,
farti muovere,
Va tutto bene,
va bene lascia che questo ritmo,
mettiti nei tuoi panni,
Alzati, va bene
Ti dirò cosa sai fare,
Con il mio amore, va bene
know girl you're looking good
You're out of sight and alright
Move yourself and glide like a 747
Loose yourself in the sky
among the clouds in the heavens
Let this groove, light up your fuse, alright
Let this groove, set in your shoes
Stand up, alright
Let me tell you what you can do
With my love, alright
Gotta let you know girl
you're looking good
You're out of sight, you're alright
Tell the DJ to play your favorite tune
Then you know it's okay
What you found is happiness, now
Let this groove, get you to move,
alright Let this groove set in your shoes
Stand up, alright
You will find peace of mind on the floor
Take a little time, come and see, you and me
Make a little sign,
I'll be there after a while If you want my love
We can boogie on down, down, down, down
Let's groove tonight
Share the spice of life
Baby affettalo bene
Ci divertiremo stasera