Earth, Wind & Fire: "Let's Groove" "Pezzi da Collection"

Earth, Wind & Fire: "Let's Groove".

"Let's Groove" è la traccia di apertura del 13° album degli Earth, Wind & Fire pubblicato il 1 4 novembre del 1981 e intitolato " Raise! ". Il gruppo e il loro stile sono stati premiati con 20 nomination ai Grammy , aggiudicandosisene sei. A queste si aggiungono 12 nomination agli American Music Award , di cui 4 vittorie e 50 dischi d'oro e di platino ottenuti grazie alla pubblicazione di 22 album in studio e 15 live .

Gli Earth, Wind & Fire e il loro sound sono stati protagonisti degli anni '70 , ma la loro musica è andata ben oltre quel decennio tanto che il loro stile ha contaminato tantissimi musicisti in tempi successivi come Prince, Usher, Mary J.Blige e Lenny Kravitz.

Inoltre dal 2000 fanno parte della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e hanno ricevuto una stella sulla celebre Hollywood Walk of Fame di Los Angeles .

Terra, Vento e Fuoco - Facciamo Groove

TESTO "LET'S GROOVE" - CUORE, VENTO E FUOCO



Lascia che questo ritmo,

farti muovere,

Va tutto bene,

va bene lascia che questo ritmo,

mettiti nei tuoi panni,

Alzati, va bene

Ti dirò cosa sai fare,

Con il mio amore, va bene

know girl you're looking good

You're out of sight and alright

Move yourself and glide like a 747

Loose yourself in the sky

among the clouds in the heavens

Let this groove, light up your fuse, alright

Let this groove, set in your shoes

Stand up, alright

Let me tell you what you can do

With my love, alright

Gotta let you know girl

you're looking good

You're out of sight, you're alright

Tell the DJ to play your favorite tune

Then you know it's okay

What you found is happiness, now

Let this groove, get you to move,

alright Let this groove set in your shoes

Stand up, alright

You will find peace of mind on the floor

Take a little time, come and see, you and me

Make a little sign,

I'll be there after a while If you want my love

We can boogie on down, down, down, down

Let's groove tonight

Share the spice of life

Baby affettalo bene

Ci divertiremo stasera



