Kim Carnes: "Bette Davis Eyes"
"Pezzi da Collection"
Kim Carnes è una cantante americana che ha raggiunto il suo massimo successo con un singolo che ha dominato le classifiche mondiali nel 1981: “Bette Davis Eyes“. La sua carriera inizia già negli anni '60 ma fu proprio con questo brano che si consolida la sua popolarità.
La canzone, scritta nel 1975 da Donna Weiss e Jackie DeShannon e incisa nel 1981 parla di un'affascinante seduttrice che incarna tutte le doti delle grandi attrici di Hollywood: gli occhi di Bette Davis, i bellissimi capelli biondi di Jean Harlow e il magnetismo di Greta Garbo.
Pere scoprire di più, ascolta il reloaded!
[Banner_Google_ADS]
Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes
TESTO BETTE DAVIS EYES - KIM CARNES
Her hair is Harlow gold
Her lips a sweet surprise
Her hands are never cold
She's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll turn her music on you
You won't have to think twice
She's pure as New York snow
She got Bette Davis eyes
And she'll tease you, she'll unease you
All the better just to please you
She's precocious,
and she knows just what it
Takes to make a pro blush
She got Greta Garbo's standoff sighs,
she's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll let you take her home
It whets her appetite
She'll lay you on a throne
She got Bette Davis eyes
She'll take a tumble on you
Roll you like you were dice
Until you come out blue
She's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll expose you, when she snows you
Offer feed with the crumbs she throws you
She's ferocious and she knows just what it
Takes to make a pro blush
All the boys think she's a spy, she's got
Bette Davis eyes
She'll tease you, she'll unease you
All the better just to please you
She's precocious,
and she knows just what it
Takes to make a pro blush
All the boys think she's a spy,
she's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll tease you
She'll unease you
Just to please you
She's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll expose you
When she snows you
'Cause she knows you,
she's got Bette Davis Eyes
She'll tease you