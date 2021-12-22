TV LIVE ·
RADIO LIVE ·
Logo San Marino RTV
13:41 San Marino, preso il lanciatore Angelo Palumbo 12:36 Assemblea GDC: completato il rinnovo delle cariche 10:40 Covid San Marino: 96 nuovi positivi, crescono i ricoveri nelle stanze d'isolamento 09:25 Festività e violenza, Pari Opportunità: “Anche a Natale non siete sole” 07:15 Risolto il caso targhe, segreteria Esteri: “Ristabilite le condizioni precedenti al decreto sicurezza”
  1. Home
  2. News radio
  3. News

La canzoni più ascoltate nel 2021

Le classifiche di Spotify

di Catia Demonte
22 dic 2021
La canzoni più ascoltate nel 2021

Si avvicina il 2022 ed è tempo di classifiche per sentire quale musica ha caratterizzato l'anno appena trascorso. Spotify ci offre uno specchio molto chiaro ed esaustivo.  Partendo dall'Italia, è Malibu di Sangiovanni la canzone più ascoltata, a seguire "Mi fai impazzire" e "Notti in bianco" di Blanco. Sul podio tra le artiste più ascoltate Madame, Dua Lipa e Ariete. Gli artisti più ascoltati in Italia: Sfera Ebbasta, Blanco e Rkomi

A livello globale, gli artisti più ascoltati sono Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift e BTS, mentre tra le canzoni che hanno fatto il giro del mondo troviamo Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X STAY, The Kid LAROI (feat. Justin Bieber). 




Poi nella speciale classifica che riguarda gli album, abbiamo "Taxi driver", Rkomi, "Blu" Celeste, Blanco Madame, "Madame".

Infine, è molto curiosa la classifica delle canzoni più ascoltate in Italia nel 2021 partendo dagli anni '60

60s:

1. Aretha Franklin – I Say a Little Prayer

2. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil – 50th Anniversary Edition

3. The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Mono Version

4. Fabrizio De André – Bocca di rosa

5. The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009

6. The Animals – House Of The Rising Sun

7. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black

8. Fabrizio De André – La guerra di Piero

9. Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

10. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son

70s:

1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011

2. Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing

3. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011

4. Vasco Rossi – Albachiara – Remastered 2019

5. AC/DC – Highway to Hell

6. KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You

7. Queen We Will Rock You – Remastered 2011

8. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

9. Lucio Battisti – Il mio canto libero

10. Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Pt.2

80s:

1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

2. The Police – Every Breath You Take

3. AC/DC – Back In Black

4. Queen – Another One Bites The Dust – Remastered 2011

5. David Bowie, Queen – Under Pressure – Remastered 2011

6. Michael Jackson – Billie Jean

7. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

8. A-ha – Take on Me

9. Francesco De Gregori – La donna cannone

10. U2 – With Or Without You – Remastered

90s:

1. Oasis – Wonderwall – Remastered

2. Lùnapop – 50 Special

3. Franco Battiato – La Cura

4. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

5. Vasco Rossi – Sally

6. Samuele Bersani – Giudizi universali

7. Ligabue – Certe notti

8. Coolio, L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise

9. AC/DC – Thunderstruck

10. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion

2000s:

1. Linkin Park – In the End

2. Eminem – The Real Slim Shady

3. Eminem – Without Me

4. Mannarino – Me so’ mbriacato

5. Eminem, Nate Dogg – Till I Collapse

6. Eminem – Lose Yourself – From “8 Mile” Soundtrack

7. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

8. Linkin Park – Numb

9. Vasco Rossi – E…

10. Tiziano Ferro – Il Regalo Più Grande

2010s:

1. Måneskin – Beggin’

2. Will – Estate

3. Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

4. Justin Wellington, Small Jam – Iko Iko (My Bestie)

5. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

6. Boomdabash, J-AX, Rocco Hunt – Ti volevo dedicare (feat. J-AX & Boomdabash)

7. Ana Mena, Fred De Palma – Una volta ancora (feat. Ana Mena)

8. A7S, Topic – Breaking Me

9. Måneskin – Torna a casa

10. Marracash – Crudelia – I nervi

Riproduzione riservata ©

I più letti della settimana: News