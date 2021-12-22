MUSICA La canzoni più ascoltate nel 2021 Le classifiche di Spotify

La canzoni più ascoltate nel 2021.

Si avvicina il 2022 ed è tempo di classifiche per sentire quale musica ha caratterizzato l'anno appena trascorso. Spotify ci offre uno specchio molto chiaro ed esaustivo. Partendo dall'Italia, è Malibu di Sangiovanni la canzone più ascoltata, a seguire "Mi fai impazzire" e "Notti in bianco" di Blanco. Sul podio tra le artiste più ascoltate Madame, Dua Lipa e Ariete. Gli artisti più ascoltati in Italia: Sfera Ebbasta, Blanco e Rkomi.

A livello globale, gli artisti più ascoltati sono Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift e BTS, mentre tra le canzoni che hanno fatto il giro del mondo troviamo Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X STAY, The Kid LAROI (feat. Justin Bieber).

Poi nella speciale classifica che riguarda gli album, abbiamo "Taxi driver", Rkomi, "Blu" Celeste, Blanco Madame, "Madame".



Infine, è molto curiosa la classifica delle canzoni più ascoltate in Italia nel 2021 partendo dagli anni '60:



60s:

1. Aretha Franklin – I Say a Little Prayer

2. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil – 50th Anniversary Edition

3. The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Mono Version

4. Fabrizio De André – Bocca di rosa

5. The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009

6. The Animals – House Of The Rising Sun

7. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black

8. Fabrizio De André – La guerra di Piero

9. Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

10. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son

70s:

1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011

2. Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing

3. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011

4. Vasco Rossi – Albachiara – Remastered 2019

5. AC/DC – Highway to Hell

6. KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You

7. Queen We Will Rock You – Remastered 2011

8. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

9. Lucio Battisti – Il mio canto libero

10. Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Pt.2

80s:

1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

2. The Police – Every Breath You Take

3. AC/DC – Back In Black

4. Queen – Another One Bites The Dust – Remastered 2011

5. David Bowie, Queen – Under Pressure – Remastered 2011

6. Michael Jackson – Billie Jean

7. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

8. A-ha – Take on Me

9. Francesco De Gregori – La donna cannone

10. U2 – With Or Without You – Remastered

90s:

1. Oasis – Wonderwall – Remastered

2. Lùnapop – 50 Special

3. Franco Battiato – La Cura

4. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

5. Vasco Rossi – Sally

6. Samuele Bersani – Giudizi universali

7. Ligabue – Certe notti

8. Coolio, L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise

9. AC/DC – Thunderstruck

10. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion

2000s:

1. Linkin Park – In the End

2. Eminem – The Real Slim Shady

3. Eminem – Without Me

4. Mannarino – Me so’ mbriacato

5. Eminem, Nate Dogg – Till I Collapse

6. Eminem – Lose Yourself – From “8 Mile” Soundtrack

7. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

8. Linkin Park – Numb

9. Vasco Rossi – E…

10. Tiziano Ferro – Il Regalo Più Grande

2010s:

1. Måneskin – Beggin’

2. Will – Estate

3. Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

4. Justin Wellington, Small Jam – Iko Iko (My Bestie)

5. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

6. Boomdabash, J-AX, Rocco Hunt – Ti volevo dedicare (feat. J-AX & Boomdabash)

7. Ana Mena, Fred De Palma – Una volta ancora (feat. Ana Mena)

8. A7S, Topic – Breaking Me

9. Måneskin – Torna a casa

10. Marracash – Crudelia – I nervi



