La canzoni più ascoltate nel 2021
Le classifiche di Spotify
Si avvicina il 2022 ed è tempo di classifiche per sentire quale musica ha caratterizzato l'anno appena trascorso. Spotify ci offre uno specchio molto chiaro ed esaustivo. Partendo dall'Italia, è Malibu di Sangiovanni la canzone più ascoltata, a seguire "Mi fai impazzire" e "Notti in bianco" di Blanco. Sul podio tra le artiste più ascoltate Madame, Dua Lipa e Ariete. Gli artisti più ascoltati in Italia: Sfera Ebbasta, Blanco e Rkomi.
A livello globale, gli artisti più ascoltati sono Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift e BTS, mentre tra le canzoni che hanno fatto il giro del mondo troviamo Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X STAY, The Kid LAROI (feat. Justin Bieber).
Poi nella speciale classifica che riguarda gli album, abbiamo "Taxi driver", Rkomi, "Blu" Celeste, Blanco Madame, "Madame".
Infine, è molto curiosa la classifica delle canzoni più ascoltate in Italia nel 2021 partendo dagli anni '60:
60s:
1. Aretha Franklin – I Say a Little Prayer
2. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil – 50th Anniversary Edition
3. The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Mono Version
4. Fabrizio De André – Bocca di rosa
5. The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009
6. The Animals – House Of The Rising Sun
7. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black
8. Fabrizio De André – La guerra di Piero
9. Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
10. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son
70s:
1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011
2. Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing
3. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011
4. Vasco Rossi – Albachiara – Remastered 2019
5. AC/DC – Highway to Hell
6. KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You
7. Queen We Will Rock You – Remastered 2011
8. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
9. Lucio Battisti – Il mio canto libero
10. Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Pt.2
80s:
1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long
2. The Police – Every Breath You Take
3. AC/DC – Back In Black
4. Queen – Another One Bites The Dust – Remastered 2011
5. David Bowie, Queen – Under Pressure – Remastered 2011
6. Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
7. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
8. A-ha – Take on Me
9. Francesco De Gregori – La donna cannone
10. U2 – With Or Without You – Remastered
90s:
1. Oasis – Wonderwall – Remastered
2. Lùnapop – 50 Special
3. Franco Battiato – La Cura
4. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
5. Vasco Rossi – Sally
6. Samuele Bersani – Giudizi universali
7. Ligabue – Certe notti
8. Coolio, L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise
9. AC/DC – Thunderstruck
10. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion
2000s:
1. Linkin Park – In the End
2. Eminem – The Real Slim Shady
3. Eminem – Without Me
4. Mannarino – Me so’ mbriacato
5. Eminem, Nate Dogg – Till I Collapse
6. Eminem – Lose Yourself – From “8 Mile” Soundtrack
7. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling
8. Linkin Park – Numb
9. Vasco Rossi – E…
10. Tiziano Ferro – Il Regalo Più Grande
2010s:
1. Måneskin – Beggin’
2. Will – Estate
3. Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean
4. Justin Wellington, Small Jam – Iko Iko (My Bestie)
5. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
6. Boomdabash, J-AX, Rocco Hunt – Ti volevo dedicare (feat. J-AX & Boomdabash)
7. Ana Mena, Fred De Palma – Una volta ancora (feat. Ana Mena)
8. A7S, Topic – Breaking Me
9. Måneskin – Torna a casa
10. Marracash – Crudelia – I nervi