La Spy story di Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello e Cardi B

Si intitola "South of the border" il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran realizzato insieme a Camila Cabello e Cardi B estratto dall'album “NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT”.

Il video si è rivelato una divertente e a tratti irriverente spy story, dove i protagonisti si inseguono regalando quei colpi di scena tipici dei film di spionaggio. Nel cast sono presenti anche due attori, Paul Karmiryan e Alexis Ren, nel ruolo di due spie in missione per mettere le mani sui preziosi rubati a Sheeran.

Ecco il testo di "South of the border":

Ed Sheeran] She got the mmm brown eyes,

caramel thighs Long hair,

no wedding ring,

hey I saw you looking from across the way

And now I really wanna know your name

She got the mmm white dress,

but when she's wearing less Man,

you know that she drives me crazy

The mmm brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words Te amo,

mami, te amo, mami I kiss her, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that

I'm in Push up on me and sweat,

darling So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing Jump

in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me Jump in that water,

be free

Come south of the border with me

[Camila Cabello]

He got the mmm green eyes giving me signs

That he really wants to know my name (hey)

I saw you looking from across the way

And suddenly I'm glad I came Ay,

ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando

Mmm green eyes, taking your time

Now I know I'll never be the same I love his lips,

'cause he says the words Te amo,

mami, te amo, mami

Don't wake up, this love is like a dream

[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Flawless diamonds

In a green field near Buenos Aires

Until the sun's rising

We won't stop until the angels sing

[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

[Cardi B]

(Bardi, uh) You never live till you risk your life

You want to shine, you gotta get more ice (ice, ice)

Am I your lover, or I'm just your vice?

A little crazy, but I'm just your type (okurrr)

You want the lips and the curves

Need the whips and the furs

And the diamonds I prefer In my closet his and hers,

hey He want that little mamacita margarita (margarita)

I think that Ed got a little jungle fever,

ay You are more than (you are more than)

Something boring (something boring)

Legs open and tongue out, Michael Jordan,

uh Go exploring in something foreign Bust it up,

a rain forest it be pouring,

yeah Kiss like you need me,

rub me like a genie

Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini

'Cause you gotta see me, never leave me

You got a girl that could finally do it all

Drop an album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball

[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]

So join me in this bed that I'm in (that I'm in)

Push up on me and sweat, darling (oh na na na)

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing (na na na na)

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me





