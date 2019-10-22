La Spy story di Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello e Cardi B

Si intitola "South of the border" il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran realizzato insieme a Camila Cabello e Cardi B estratto dall'album “NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT”.
Il video si è rivelato una divertente e a tratti irriverente spy story, dove i protagonisti si inseguono regalando quei colpi di scena tipici dei film di spionaggio. Nel cast sono presenti anche due attori, Paul Karmiryan e Alexis Ren, nel ruolo di due spie in missione per mettere le mani sui preziosi rubati a Sheeran.
Ecco il testo di "South of the border":
Ed Sheeran] She got the mmm brown eyes,
caramel thighs Long hair,
no wedding ring,
hey I saw you looking from across the way
And now I really wanna know your name
She got the mmm white dress,
but when she's wearing less Man,
you know that she drives me crazy
The mmm brown eyes, beautiful smile
You know I love watching you do your thing
I love her hips, curves, lips say the words Te amo,
mami, te amo, mami I kiss her, this love is like a dream
So join me in this bed that
I'm in Push up on me and sweat,
darling So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing Jump
in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me Jump in that water,
be free
Come south of the border with me
[Camila Cabello]
He got the mmm green eyes giving me signs
That he really wants to know my name (hey)
I saw you looking from across the way
And suddenly I'm glad I came Ay,
ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano
Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando
Mmm green eyes, taking your time
Now I know I'll never be the same I love his lips,
'cause he says the words Te amo,
mami, te amo, mami
Don't wake up, this love is like a dream
[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]
So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat, darling
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Flawless diamonds
In a green field near Buenos Aires
Until the sun's rising
We won't stop until the angels sing
[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
[Cardi B]
(Bardi, uh) You never live till you risk your life
You want to shine, you gotta get more ice (ice, ice)
Am I your lover, or I'm just your vice?
A little crazy, but I'm just your type (okurrr)
You want the lips and the curves
Need the whips and the furs
And the diamonds I prefer In my closet his and hers,
hey He want that little mamacita margarita (margarita)
I think that Ed got a little jungle fever,
ay You are more than (you are more than)
Something boring (something boring)
Legs open and tongue out, Michael Jordan,
uh Go exploring in something foreign Bust it up,
a rain forest it be pouring,
yeah Kiss like you need me,
rub me like a genie
Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini
'Cause you gotta see me, never leave me
You got a girl that could finally do it all
Drop an album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball
[Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]
So join me in this bed that I'm in (that I'm in)
Push up on me and sweat, darling (oh na na na)
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing (na na na na)
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me