Michael Jackson: chi era "Billie Jean"?
"Pezzi da Collection"
"Billie Jean" è una canzone scritta dallo stesso Michael Jackson , tratta dall'album più venduto nella storia della musica: "Thriller" , uscito il 29 novembre del 1982. Dall'iconico ritornello si comprende che Billie Jean non è la sua amante, ma è piuttosto chiaro che il brano si ispira ad un'esperienza realmente vissuta dal cantante...
Chi è dunque questa donna che si fa chiamare Billie Jean ? Scopri tutto nel nostro reloaded !
[Banner_Google_ADS]
Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
TESTO "BILLIE JEAN" - MICHAEL JACKSON
She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene
I said don't mind, but what do you mean,
I am the one Who will dance on the floor in the round?
She said I am the one, who will dance on the floor in the round
She told me her name was Billie Jean, as she caused a scene
Then every head turned with eyes that dreamed of being the one
Who will dance on the floor in the round
People always told me be careful of what you do
And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts
And mother always told me be careful of who you love
And be careful of what you do 'cause the lie becomes the truth
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that
I am the one But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
For forty days and forty nights
The law was on her side
But who can stand when she's in demand
Her schemes and plans 'Cause we danced on the floor in the round
So take my strong advice, just remember to always think twice (Do think twice, do think twice)
She told my baby we'd danced 'til three, then she looked at me
Then showed a photo my baby cried his eyes were like mine (oh, no)
'Cause we danced on the floor in the round, baby
People always told me be careful of what you do
And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts
She came and stood right by me
Just the smell of sweet perfume
This happened much too soon
She called me to her room Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio
Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio
Billie Jean non è la mia amante
È solo una ragazza che afferma che sono io
Ma il bambino non è mio figlio
Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio
Dice che sono io
Sai cosa hai fatto,
(lei dice che è mio figlio) spezzandomi il cuore piccola
Dice che sono io
Billie Jean non è la mia amante
Billie Jean non è la mia amante
Billie Jean non è la mia amante
Billie Jean non è la mia amante (non Billie Jean)
Billie Jean non è la mia amante
Billie Jean non è la mia amante