Roxette: "Sleeping in My Car"

Sleeping in My Car è una canzone del 1994 del duo svedese Roxette. Si tratta del primo singolo estratto dall'album Crash! Boom! Bang!. Il singolo conquista la prima posizione dei dischi più venduti in Svezia, ed entra nella top ten del Regno Unito, Norvegia, Svizzera ed Austria. Sleeping in My Car è stato l'ultimo brano dei Roxette ad entrare nella classifica statunitense Billboard Hot 100.
TESTO SLEEPING IN MY CAR - ROXETTE
I'll tell you what I've done
I'll tell you what I'll do
Been driving all night
Just to get close to you
Baby babe,
I'm moving so fast
You'd better come on
The moon is alright
The freeway's heading south
My heart is going boom
There's a strange taste in my mouth
Baby babe, I'm moving real fast
So try to hold on
Try to hold on
Sleeping in my car, I will undress you
Sleeping in my car, I will caress you
Staying in the backseat of my car, making out
So come out tonight
I'll take you for a ride
This steamy ol' wagon
The radio is getting wild
Baby babe, we're moving so fast
I try to hang on Oh,
I try to hang on
Sleeping in my car,
I will undress you
Sleeping in my car, I will caress you
Staying in the backseat of my car making love,
oh yeah Sleeping in my car,
I will possess you
Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you
Laying in the backseat of my car, making out
The night is so pretty and so young
The night is so pretty and so young
So very young Sleeping in my car,
I will undress you Sleeping in my car,
I will caress you
Staying in the backseat of my car making love,
to you Sleeping in my car,
I will possess you
Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you
Laying in the backseat of my car,
making out, making out
Sleeping in my car,
I will undress you
Sleeping in my car
The night is so pretty and so young, yeah