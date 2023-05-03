MUSICA Roxette: "Sleeping in My Car" "Pezzi da Collection"

Roxette: "Sleeping in My Car".

Sleeping in My Car è una canzone del 1994 del duo svedese Roxette. Si tratta del primo singolo estratto dall'album Crash! Boom! Bang!. Il singolo conquista la prima posizione dei dischi più venduti in Svezia, ed entra nella top ten del Regno Unito, Norvegia, Svizzera ed Austria. Sleeping in My Car è stato l'ultimo brano dei Roxette ad entrare nella classifica statunitense Billboard Hot 100.

Per saperne di più, ascolta il nostro reloaded!

[Banner_Google_ADS]

Roxette - Sleeping In My Car

TESTO SLEEPING IN MY CAR - ROXETTE

I'll tell you what I've done

I'll tell you what I'll do

Been driving all night

Just to get close to you

Baby babe,

I'm moving so fast

You'd better come on

The moon is alright

The freeway's heading south

My heart is going boom

There's a strange taste in my mouth

Baby babe, I'm moving real fast

So try to hold on

Try to hold on

Sleeping in my car, I will undress you

Sleeping in my car, I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car, making out

So come out tonight

I'll take you for a ride

This steamy ol' wagon

The radio is getting wild

Baby babe, we're moving so fast

I try to hang on Oh,

I try to hang on

Sleeping in my car,

I will undress you

Sleeping in my car, I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car making love,

oh yeah Sleeping in my car,

I will possess you

Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you

Laying in the backseat of my car, making out

The night is so pretty and so young

The night is so pretty and so young

So very young Sleeping in my car,

I will undress you Sleeping in my car,

I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car making love,

to you Sleeping in my car,

I will possess you

Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you

Laying in the backseat of my car,

making out, making out

Sleeping in my car,

I will undress you

Sleeping in my car

The night is so pretty and so young, yeah



I più letti della settimana: