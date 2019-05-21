Shawn Mendes - If I Can't Have You

Uscita in contemporanea per il suo ultimo singolo ed il video che lo accompagna, rigorosamente in bianco e nero.









In attesa della pubblicazione del quarto album per Shawn Mendes, ecco il testo di : “If I Can't Have You”





I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I'm in Toronto and I got this view

But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah

It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance

I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothin' if I can't have you

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it…



