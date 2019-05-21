Shawn Mendes - If I Can't Have You

Uscita in contemporanea per il suo ultimo singolo ed il video che lo accompagna, rigorosamente in bianco e nero.
In attesa della pubblicazione del quarto album per Shawn Mendes, ecco il testo di : “If I Can't Have You”
I can't write one song that's not about you
Can't drink without thinkin' about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
I'm in Toronto and I got this view
But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah
It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed
Spending all my nights reading texts from you
Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance
I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing
You know that I hate to admit it
But everything means nothin' if I can't have you
I can't write one song that's not about you
Can't drink without thinkin' about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
I can't write one song that's not about you
Can't drink without thinkin' about you
Is it…