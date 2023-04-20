TV LIVE ·
RADIO LIVE ·
Logo San Marino RTV
12:47 Tour de France, Petitti: "Occasione storica per celebrare nostra terra, ciclismo e campioni" 11:44 Gli agenti dell'antincendio San Marino impegnati fino a domenica in esercitazioni, incontri e dimostrazioni 10:12 Corte Ue: no al rinnovo automatico delle concessioni balneari 07:33 Deraglia treno merci: ripartita circolazione Av a Firenze 07:25 Consiglio al via: tra nomine e odg a tutela del patrimonio dello Stato
  1. Home
  2. News radio
  3. News

The Cure: "Close to me" ispirata ad un incubo di Robert Smith

"Pezzi da Collection"

di Catia Demonte
20 apr 2023
The Cure: "Close to me" ispirata ad un incubo di Robert Smith

Un destino che sembra segnato lo accompagna durante tutta la sua infanzia insieme ad un incubo che tornava spesso a fargli visita. Così Robert Smith, leader di The Cure, ha raccontato la nascita di "Close to me", uno dei brani di maggior successo della band. Il brano fa parte dell'album "The Head on the Door" del 1985...

Per saperne di più, ascolta il reloaded



TESTO "CLOSE TO ME" - THE CURE

I've waited hours for this

I've made myself so sick

I wish I'd stayed asleep today

I never thought this day would end

I never thought tonight could ever be

This close to me Just try to see in the dark

Just try to make it work

To feel the fear before you're here

I make the shapes come much too close

I pull my eyes out

Hold my breath and wait until

I shake But if I had your faith

Then I could make it safe and clean

If only I was sure

That my head on the door was a dream

I've waited hours for this

I've made myself so sick

I wish I'd stayed asleep today

I never thought this day would end

I never thought tonight could ever be

This close to me

But if I had your face

Then I could make it safe and clean

Oh, if only I was sure

That my head on the door was a dream


Riproduzione riservata ©

I più letti della settimana: News