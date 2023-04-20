MUSICA The Cure: "Close to me" ispirata ad un incubo di Robert Smith "Pezzi da Collection"

The Cure: "Close to me" ispirata ad un incubo di Robert Smith.

Un destino che sembra segnato lo accompagna durante tutta la sua infanzia insieme ad un incubo che tornava spesso a fargli visita. Così Robert Smith, leader di The Cure, ha raccontato la nascita di "Close to me", uno dei brani di maggior successo della band. Il brano fa parte dell'album "The Head on the Door" del 1985...

Per saperne di più, ascolta il reloaded!

TESTO "CLOSE TO ME" - THE CURE

I've waited hours for this

I've made myself so sick

I wish I'd stayed asleep today

I never thought this day would end

I never thought tonight could ever be

This close to me Just try to see in the dark

Just try to make it work

To feel the fear before you're here

I make the shapes come much too close

I pull my eyes out

Hold my breath and wait until

I shake But if I had your faith

Then I could make it safe and clean

If only I was sure

That my head on the door was a dream

I've waited hours for this

I've made myself so sick

I wish I'd stayed asleep today

I never thought this day would end

I never thought tonight could ever be

This close to me

But if I had your face

Then I could make it safe and clean

Oh, if only I was sure

That my head on the door was a dream







