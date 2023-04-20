The Cure: "Close to me" ispirata ad un incubo di Robert Smith
"Pezzi da Collection"
Un destino che sembra segnato lo accompagna durante tutta la sua infanzia insieme ad un incubo che tornava spesso a fargli visita. Così Robert Smith, leader di The Cure, ha raccontato la nascita di "Close to me", uno dei brani di maggior successo della band. Il brano fa parte dell'album "The Head on the Door" del 1985...
Per saperne di più, ascolta il reloaded!
[Banner_Google_ADS]
TESTO "CLOSE TO ME" - THE CURE
I've waited hours for this
I've made myself so sick
I wish I'd stayed asleep today
I never thought this day would end
I never thought tonight could ever be
This close to me Just try to see in the dark
Just try to make it work
To feel the fear before you're here
I make the shapes come much too close
I pull my eyes out
Hold my breath and wait until
I shake But if I had your faith
Then I could make it safe and clean
If only I was sure
That my head on the door was a dream
I've waited hours for this
I've made myself so sick
I wish I'd stayed asleep today
I never thought this day would end
I never thought tonight could ever be
This close to me
But if I had your face
Then I could make it safe and clean
Oh, if only I was sure
That my head on the door was a dream