Rally Legend 2020: ci sarà anche Ken Block

Rally Legend 2020: ci sarà anche Ken Block.

Ken Block sarà al via dell'edizione 2020 del Rally Legend, come già anticipato ai nostri microfoni dal presidente della FAMS Paolo Valli, il pilota americano ha ufficializzato la sua presenza direttamente dalle sue pagine social. Per Ken Block sarà la seconda partecipazione al Rally Legend dopo quella della scorsa edizione.





Check it: my 2020 Cossie World Tour race schedule! This program isn’t for any one race series, or championship - each one of these stops was carefully selected to be races that are - first and foremost - FUN to drive in my Ford Escort Cossie V2 (and maybe a Fiesta or two thrown in there for good measure). Some races are new to me, some I’ve done before. But I’m genuinely stoked on each one of them. First up for me: WRC Mexico, starting next week! In the meantime, hit the link in my bio to watch the highlights from our LIVE livery launch at @TheHoonigans’ Burnyard Bash. #CossieWorldTour #BlockEscortCossieV2

Un post condiviso da Ken Block (@kblock43) in data: 5 Mar 2020 alle ore 9:58 PST

I più letti della settimana: