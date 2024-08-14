Era il 1982 quando un gruppo disco di San Francisco, Boys Town Gang, pubblica una fortunatissima versione di "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You", canzone che arriva alla prima posizione nelle classifiche di Spagna, Belgio e Olanda e alla numero quattro nel Regno Unito.

Un brano in realtà del 1967 realizzato da Bob Crewe e Bob Gaudio, ha all'attivo circa 200 cover e una storia molto particolare...scopri tutto ascoltando il nostro reloaded!

Boys Town Gang - Can't Take My Eyes Off You







TESTO CAN'T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU - BOYS TOWN GANG



You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off of you

You'd be like heaven to touch Oh,

I want to hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I'm alive

You're just too good to be true

I can't take my eyes off of you

Pardon the way that I stare

There's nothin' else to compare

The thought of you leaves me weak

There're no words left to speak

But if you feel like I feel Please,

let me know that it's real

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off of you

I love you baby

And if it's quite all right

I need you baby

To warm a lonely night

I love you baby

Trust in me when

I say Oh, pretty baby

Don't bring me down,

I pray Oh, pretty baby

Now that I found you, stay

And let me love you, baby

Let me love you

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off of you

You'd be like heaven to touch Oh,

I want to hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I'm alive

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off of you

I love you baby

And if it's quite all right

I need you baby

To warm a lonely night

I love you baby

Trust in me when I say Oh,

pretty baby

Don't bring me down,I pray Oh,

pretty baby

Now that I found you, stay

And let me love you, baby

Let me love you

