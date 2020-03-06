TV LIVE ·
RADIO LIVE ·
Logo San Marino RTV
18:13 Campionato: rinviate tutte le partite del week end 15:19 Chiusura scuole: l'Infanzia prolunga l'anno; rette del nido congelate 14:33 È morto il motociclista coinvolto nell'incidente a Serravalle 14:00 Coronavirus, il Messaggio dei Capitani Reggenti: "Unità, per uscire dall'emergenza e ripartire" 13:22 Agenzia per lo Sviluppo Economico: si cercano 3 figure per segreteria, relazioni esterne e comunicazione 11:57 Appello delle Federazioni Pensionati agli anziani: "Rispettiamo le misure adottate per contenere il virus"
  1. Home
  2. News sport
  3. Motori

Rally Legend 2020: ci sarà anche Ken Block

di Elia Gorini
6 mar 2020
Rally Legend 2020: ci sarà anche Ken Block

Ken Block sarà al via dell'edizione 2020 del Rally Legend, come già anticipato ai nostri microfoni dal presidente della FAMS Paolo Valli, il pilota americano ha ufficializzato la sua presenza direttamente dalle sue pagine social. Per Ken Block sarà la seconda partecipazione al Rally Legend dopo quella della scorsa edizione.


I più letti della settimana: Motori