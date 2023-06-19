Kim Carnes è una cantante americana che ha raggiunto il suo massimo successo con un singolo che ha dominato le classifiche mondiali nel 1981: “Bette Davis Eyes“. La sua carriera inizia già negli anni '60 ma fu proprio con questo brano che si consolida la sua popolarità.

La canzone, scritta nel 1975 da Donna Weiss e Jackie DeShannon e incisa nel 1981 parla di un'affascinante seduttrice che incarna tutte le doti delle grandi attrici di Hollywood: gli occhi di Bette Davis, i bellissimi capelli biondi di Jean Harlow e il magnetismo di Greta Garbo.

Pere scoprire di più, ascolta il reloaded!

Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes

TESTO BETTE DAVIS EYES - KIM CARNES

Her hair is Harlow gold

Her lips a sweet surprise

Her hands are never cold

She's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll turn her music on you

You won't have to think twice

She's pure as New York snow

She got Bette Davis eyes

And she'll tease you, she'll unease you

All the better just to please you

She's precocious,

and she knows just what it

Takes to make a pro blush

She got Greta Garbo's standoff sighs,

she's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll let you take her home

It whets her appetite

She'll lay you on a throne

She got Bette Davis eyes

She'll take a tumble on you

Roll you like you were dice

Until you come out blue

She's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll expose you, when she snows you

Offer feed with the crumbs she throws you

She's ferocious and she knows just what it

Takes to make a pro blush

All the boys think she's a spy, she's got

Bette Davis eyes

She'll tease you, she'll unease you

All the better just to please you

She's precocious,

and she knows just what it

Takes to make a pro blush

All the boys think she's a spy,

she's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll tease you

She'll unease you

Just to please you

She's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll expose you

When she snows you

'Cause she knows you,

she's got Bette Davis Eyes

She'll tease you

