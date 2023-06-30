Era il 10 settembre del 1990 e Seal pubblicò il suo primo album in studio intitolato "Seal" in cui è contenuto il singolo "Crazy", scritto dal cantante, arrangiato Guy Sigsworth e prodotto da Trevor Horn.
Il testo è stato scritto in occasione della caduta del muro di Berlino e ispirandosi alla protesta di Piazza Tienanmen, eventi accaduti entrambe l'anno precedente. Durante un intervista, è lo stesso Seal ad esprimersi sul brano: "Sentivo che il ciclo aveva raggiunto il suo apice. Ho sentito il mondo cambiare e ho sentito accadere delle cose profonde."
La storia di "Crazy" nel nostro reloaded!
TESTO SEAL - CRAZY
In a church, by the face
He talks about the people going under
Only child know
A man decides after seventy years
That what he goes there for, is to unlock the door
While those around him criticize and sleep
And through a fractal on a breaking wall
see you my friend, and touch your face again
Miracles will happen as we trip
But we're never gonna survive, unless
We get a little crazy
No we're never gonna survive, unless
We are a little crazy
Crazy yellow people walking through my head
One of them's got a gun, to shoot the other one
And yet together they were friends at school
Ohh, get it, get it, get it, get it no no
If all were there when we first took the pill
Then maybe, then maybe, then maybe, then maybe
Miracles will happen as we speak
But we're never gonna survive unless
We get a little crazy
No we're never gonna survive unless
We are a little crazy
No no, never survive, unless we get a little bit
Oh, a little bit
Oh, a little bit
Amanda decides to go along after seventeen years
Oh darlin' In a sky full of people, only some want to fly
Isn't that crazy
In a world full of people, only some want to fly
Isn't that crazy, crazy
In a heaven of people there's only some want to fly
Ain't that crazy
Oh babe, oh darlin'
In a world full of people there's only some want to fly
Isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy
But were never gonna survive unless, we get a little crazy
No were never gonna to survive unless we are a little
But were never gonna survive unless, we get a little crazy
No were never gonna to survive unless, we are a little, crazy
No no, never survive unless, we get a little bit
And then you see things
The size of which you've never known before
They'll break it
Someday, only child know
Them things
The size of which you've never known before
Someday, someway, someway, someway, someday, someday