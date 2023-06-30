Era il 10 settembre del 1990 e Seal pubblicò il suo primo album in studio intitolato "Seal" in cui è contenuto il singolo "Crazy", scritto dal cantante, arrangiato Guy Sigsworth e prodotto da Trevor Horn.

Il testo è stato scritto in occasione della caduta del muro di Berlino e ispirandosi alla protesta di Piazza Tienanmen, eventi accaduti entrambe l'anno precedente. Durante un intervista, è lo stesso Seal ad esprimersi sul brano: "Sentivo che il ciclo aveva raggiunto il suo apice. Ho sentito il mondo cambiare e ho sentito accadere delle cose profonde."

Seal - Crazy

TESTO SEAL - CRAZY

In a church, by the face

He talks about the people going under

Only child know

A man decides after seventy years

That what he goes there for, is to unlock the door

While those around him criticize and sleep

And through a fractal on a breaking wall

see you my friend, and touch your face again

Miracles will happen as we trip

But we're never gonna survive, unless

We get a little crazy

No we're never gonna survive, unless

We are a little crazy

Crazy yellow people walking through my head

One of them's got a gun, to shoot the other one

And yet together they were friends at school

Ohh, get it, get it, get it, get it no no

If all were there when we first took the pill

Then maybe, then maybe, then maybe, then maybe

Miracles will happen as we speak

But we're never gonna survive unless

We get a little crazy

No we're never gonna survive unless

We are a little crazy

No no, never survive, unless we get a little bit

Oh, a little bit

Oh, a little bit

Amanda decides to go along after seventeen years

Oh darlin' In a sky full of people, only some want to fly

Isn't that crazy

In a world full of people, only some want to fly

Isn't that crazy, crazy

In a heaven of people there's only some want to fly

Ain't that crazy

Oh babe, oh darlin'

In a world full of people there's only some want to fly

Isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy, isn't that crazy

But were never gonna survive unless, we get a little crazy

No were never gonna to survive unless we are a little

But were never gonna survive unless, we get a little crazy

No were never gonna to survive unless, we are a little, crazy

No no, never survive unless, we get a little bit

And then you see things

The size of which you've never known before

They'll break it

Someday, only child know

Them things

The size of which you've never known before

Someday, someway, someway, someway, someday, someday





