Michael Jackson: chi era "Billie Jean"?

"Billie Jean" è una canzone scritta dallo stesso Michael Jackson , tratta dall'album più venduto nella storia della musica: "Thriller" , uscito il 29 novembre del 1982. Dall'iconico ritornello si comprende che Billie Jean non è la sua amante, ma è piuttosto chiaro che il brano si ispira ad un'esperienza realmente vissuta dal cantante...

Chi è dunque questa donna che si fa chiamare Billie Jean ? Scopri tutto nel nostro reloaded !







Michael Jackson - Billie Jean







TESTO "BILLIE JEAN" - MICHAEL JACKSON

She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene

I said don't mind, but what do you mean,

I am the one Who will dance on the floor in the round?

She said I am the one, who will dance on the floor in the round

She told me her name was Billie Jean, as she caused a scene

Then every head turned with eyes that dreamed of being the one

Who will dance on the floor in the round

People always told me be careful of what you do

And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts

And mother always told me be careful of who you love

And be careful of what you do 'cause the lie becomes the truth

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that

I am the one But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

For forty days and forty nights

The law was on her side

But who can stand when she's in demand

Her schemes and plans 'Cause we danced on the floor in the round

So take my strong advice, just remember to always think twice (Do think twice, do think twice)

She told my baby we'd danced 'til three, then she looked at me

Then showed a photo my baby cried his eyes were like mine (oh, no)

'Cause we danced on the floor in the round, baby

People always told me be careful of what you do

And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts

She came and stood right by me

Just the smell of sweet perfume

This happened much too soon

She called me to her room Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio

Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio

Billie Jean non è la mia amante

È solo una ragazza che afferma che sono io

Ma il bambino non è mio figlio

Dice che sono io, ma il ragazzo non è mio figlio

Dice che sono io

Sai cosa hai fatto,

(lei dice che è mio figlio) spezzandomi il cuore piccola

Dice che sono io

Billie Jean non è la mia amante

Billie Jean non è la mia amante

Billie Jean non è la mia amante

Billie Jean non è la mia amante (non Billie Jean)

Billie Jean non è la mia amante

Billie Jean non è la mia amante





