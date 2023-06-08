Boys Town Gang: la storia di "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"

Era il 1982 quando un gruppo disco di San Francisco, Boys Town Gang, pubblica una fortunatissima versione di "Can't Take My Eyes Off You", canzone che arriva alla prima posizione nelle classifiche di Spagna, Belgio e Olanda e alla numero quattro nel Regno Unito.
Un brano in realtà del 1967 realizzato da Bob Crewe e Bob Gaudio, ha all'attivo circa 200 cover e una storia molto particolare...scopri tutto ascoltando il nostro reloaded!
Boys Town Gang - Can't Take My Eyes Off You
TESTO CAN'T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU - BOYS TOWN GANG
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
You'd be like heaven to touch Oh,
I want to hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I'm alive
You're just too good to be true
I can't take my eyes off of you
Pardon the way that I stare
There's nothin' else to compare
The thought of you leaves me weak
There're no words left to speak
But if you feel like I feel Please,
let me know that it's real
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
I love you baby
And if it's quite all right
I need you baby
To warm a lonely night
I love you baby
Trust in me when
I say Oh, pretty baby
Don't bring me down,
I pray Oh, pretty baby
Now that I found you, stay
And let me love you, baby
Let me love you
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
You'd be like heaven to touch Oh,
I want to hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I'm alive
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
I love you baby
And if it's quite all right
I need you baby
To warm a lonely night
I love you baby
Trust in me when I say Oh,
pretty baby
Don't bring me down,I pray Oh,
pretty baby
Now that I found you, stay
And let me love you, baby
Let me love you